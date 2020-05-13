American International Group Inc. Buys 24,657 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $51,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

