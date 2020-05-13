American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 306,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.