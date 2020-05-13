American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.53. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-7.25 EPS.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

