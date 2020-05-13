American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.45-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. American Financial Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.45-$7.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

AFG stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

