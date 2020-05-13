American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

