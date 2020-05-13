Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.44. Ameren also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

NYSE AEE opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

