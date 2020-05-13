Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Ameren also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.