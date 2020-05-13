AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.