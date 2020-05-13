Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

