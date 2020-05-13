Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.53. The company has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

