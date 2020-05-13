Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

