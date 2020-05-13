Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

