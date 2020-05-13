8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Shares of EGHT opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,709,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 273,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 31,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

