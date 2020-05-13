51,950 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,077,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,369,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,599,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,737 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,562. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

