49,783 Shares in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 95,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.81%. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.