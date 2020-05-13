4,706 Shares in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.