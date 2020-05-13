4,200 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,934,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day moving average is $246.28. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $159.73 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

