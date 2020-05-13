2,259 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after purchasing an additional 404,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

