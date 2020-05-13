20,497 Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,883,000 after buying an additional 446,430 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,506,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,896,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.