18,988 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE BYD opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

