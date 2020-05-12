Zacks Investment Research Lowers Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RM. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE RM opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $167.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.