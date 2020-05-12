Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.44. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

