Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $242,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

