Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Yelp stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

