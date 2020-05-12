Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 370 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average is $281.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

