Wedbush Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Raymond James lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

