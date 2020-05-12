Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,939.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

