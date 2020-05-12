Washington Trust Bank Acquires 3,853 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 317.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

