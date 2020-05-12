W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $18.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $19.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

NYSE GWW opened at $286.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after buying an additional 259,078 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in W W Grainger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

