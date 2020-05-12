Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 114,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CryoPort worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at $8,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CryoPort alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CryoPort Inc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.75.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.