Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

