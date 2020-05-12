Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Best Buy worth $38,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $9,614,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

