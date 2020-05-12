Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 139.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.12% of Simply Good Foods worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 32,507 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $538,640.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 231,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,552. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

