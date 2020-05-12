Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Evergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,571,000 after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.