Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.31% of Delek US worth $39,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 305,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

