Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2,076.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.99% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $39,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE EPC opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

