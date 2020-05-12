Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,490 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $38,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,667.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

