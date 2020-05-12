Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102,939 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Blueprint Medicines worth $38,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

