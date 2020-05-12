UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $238,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after buying an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after buying an additional 703,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,346,000 after buying an additional 216,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,672,000 after buying an additional 127,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

