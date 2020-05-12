Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.