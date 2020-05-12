Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after buying an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after buying an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,196 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.