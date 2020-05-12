Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $81,847,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,551,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE TTC opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

