TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,581 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $26,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFFP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.