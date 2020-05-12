Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

