Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 5,692 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 267,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 186,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 177,308 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

