TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,531,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $3,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.