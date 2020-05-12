Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Tech Data worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

