TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

TLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.44.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 142.09% and a negative net margin of 384.84%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.