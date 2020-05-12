Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

