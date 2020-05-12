Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 277,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

